Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy ushered in a new dysfunctional family for viewers to bond with and despair over: the Hargreeves, or, as they’re known to their enigmatic father, Reginald (Colm Feore), Numbers One through Seven. These adopted siblings share the same miraculous birth and birth date, a withholding parent, and superpowers, but they bicker just like every other family. Some members, like Diego and Allison, left the Umbrella Academy to forge their own paths; others, like Klaus and Vanya, had to self-medicate to deal with the emotional wreckage of their upbringing. And then there’s Luther, who only wised up after multiple fruitless years spent guarding the moon.
Steve Blackman, who adapted Gerard Way and Gabriel Bà’s comic book series of the same name, plays up the fraught family dynamic to set his stylish series apart from the plethora of other superhero offerings. The first season opened with most of the living siblings reuniting at their family home for their father’s funeral, which was crashed by their brother Five, whom they thought they’d lost to some freak accident in time travel. Five tells his brothers and sisters they have more pressing matters than closure: The world is ending in a week. As the siblings try to stave off the apocalypse, old wounds are reopened, new wounds are acquired… and the world still ends up exploding. But The Umbrella Academy will get another shot in season two, which premieres July 31 on Netflix. To prepare you for another season of time-traveling and sibling rivalry and bonding, The A.V. Club has put together this roll call for the show’s characters, extraordinary and otherwise.