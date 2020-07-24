The father, the mother, the assistant, the assassins, and the Handler

Top: Mary J. Blige and Cameron Britton; bottom left: Kate Walsh; bottom right: Colm Feore Graphic : The A.V. Club; photo credits: Christos Kalohoridis (Netflix

“Eccentric billionaire” doesn’t begin to cover Reginald Hargreeves, a man with his own mysterious origins (Is he an alien? Is he from the future?), who raised superpowered children to be a group of superheroes. His harsh ways resulted in a bunch of pissed-off adults (except Luther). But Reginald really did know his children—at least, well enough to know that only his death would reunite them in time to save the world. Grace or “Mom” made up for their emotionally distant father, but even she was keeping secrets from her children, including her involvement in Reginald’s death as well as developing a real consciousness of her own. She dies twice while still trying to look after the Umbrella Academy. Reginald’s assistant Pogo (Adam Godley) is every bit as committed—and secretive. Though he urges the team to work together again, he keeps a lot of important information to himself until the very end. That’s no justification for Vanya impaling him on some antlers, but this family really needs to work on their communication.



Hazel and Cha-Cha, at the behest of The Handler, travel to the past (or rather, the show’s present) to take out Five and preserve the timeline, which includes the apocalypse. Though they’re both fed up with the bureaucracy and dwindling support of the Commission, only Hazel is disillusioned enough to try to make a new life with Agnes, the doughnut lady (Sheila McCarthy). Their disparate worldviews inspire Hazel and Cha-Cha do what they do best, which is try to kill each other under forged orders from Five. The Handler, knowing that Five can outsmart all of her agents, tries to bring him into the fold and gets a grenade for her troubles. But by the end of the season, Cha-Cha and The Handler appear to be dead, while Hazel and Agnes use one of the time-traveling briefcases to escape just as the wave of destruction hits.