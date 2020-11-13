Screenshot : Darkwing Duck

In little more than a year, the world was gifted 91 episodes of Darkwing Duck. The animated action series originally aired on weekday afternoons on The Disney Channel from September 1991 to December 1992. (Episodes also aired Saturday mornings on ABC for those of us who grew up without cable.) In many ways, Darkwing Duck was a parody ahead of its time, with a central hero who has more in common with the self-centered supers on The Boys than with the altruistic heroes of classic comics. “Darkwing Duck cut through all the existential and dramatic crap with a character who rarely pretended to have any investment in the safety of his hometown or the world at large,” our Kevin Johnson wrote while celebrating Darkwing’s 25th anniversary in 2016. Apparently the powers that be at Disney+ have decided the series was appropriate for our current time as well—first adding it to the streaming service’s library, and now reportedly rebooting it with the help of Seth Rogen.

Rogen is set to executive produce a reboot of Darkwing Duck alongside Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee, Variety reports. The project is in “early development,” but if it goes to series it will be just the latest in a string of Disney+ titles banking on established fan bases—including Star Wars, High School Musical, Doogie Howser M.D., and Willow. And maybe we’re worried about ruining a good thing for nothing, Disney successfully rebooted DuckTales in 2017 with a witty series that is currently in its third season. But you can’t blame us for being a little wary what they’ll do with Darkwing Duck/Drake Mallard, Launchpad McQuack, and Gosalyn.

No word on how long it will be before (or if) we see this new Darkwing Duck on Disney+, but a Darwking/Ducktails crossover could be fun. Okay, maybe we’ve been convinced this is a good idea. Maybe

