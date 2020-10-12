Beasts and Ghosts haunt this Monday’s TV offerings

Image : DreamWorks

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Monday, October 12.



Top pick

Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): The third and final season follows Kipo (voiceover stalwart Karen Fukuhara) as she fights against Dr. Emilia’s manipulative tactics and kidnapping mutes. Here’s Shannon Miller on Kipo’s final outing: “[S]eason three proves to be well worth the emotional investment that fans have made over the past 10 months since the show’s premiere. From the beginning, the creative team has not only created a bold playground rife with mystery and magic, but a roster of fully realized figures with their own separate journeys that exist outside of the chipper leader’s main narrative. This is a group—and a friendship—that will be sorely missed. At the same time, the creators make such great use of the time that they have that it’s hard to bid adieu while feeling too cheated. With raised stakes, excellent character growth, and some commendable (if not a touch heartbreaking) risk-taking, Kipo’s entire run makes one of the strongest case for shorter, tightly rendered storytelling in television.” Look for the rest of Shannon’s review when the embargo lifts later today.

Regular coverage

The Third Day (HBO, 9 p.m.)

We Are Who We Are (HBO, 10 p.m.)

The Haunting Of Bly Manor binge coverage continues



Wild card

Ghosts (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): The second season of this silly BBC comedy about a bunch of ghosts dealing with new humans in their manor comes to HBO Max. It’s kind of the inverse of The Haunting Of Bly Manor, both in living arrangements and in tone. And Ghosts, which was created by members of the Horrible Histories troupe, is packed with British talent, including Lolly Adefope, who’s buoyed everything from Shrill to Miracle Workers: Dark Ages.