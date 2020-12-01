Bask in the appealing creepiness of Big Sky with this exclusive clip

Valerie Mahaffey, Brian Geraghty

Photo : Sergei Bachlakov / ABC

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, December 1. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick



Big Sky (ABC, 10:01 p.m.): ABC’s new David E. Kelley series—an atmospheric whodunnit with some obvious Twin Peaks aspirations—has two particularly sharp arrows in its quiver of weirdness, and their names are John Carroll Lynch and Valerie Mahaffey. And in this exclusive clip from “The Big Rick,” the latter is in fine form, as Helen (Mahaffey) lets her large adult son Ronald (Brian Geraghty) know that she’s aware that he’s up to no good. Get ready for a very satisfying knuckle-cracking session!

Look for LaToya Ferguson’s recap this evening; we’d bet money she’ll like the knuckle-cracking as much as we do.

Advertisement

Can you binge it? The first two episodes await you on Hulu.



Regular coverage

Next (Fox, 9 p.m.)



Holiday stuff

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): The first season of the approachable docuseries The Movies That Made Us covered movies like Ghostbusters and Dirty Dancing (as well as Home Alone, which is also a Christmas movie). In this holiday-centric follow-up, Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas get the same treatment.

Wild cards



Natalie Palamides: Nate—A One-Man Show (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., premiere): This acclaimed Amy Poehler-produced performance piece, in which Palamides plays the titular macho masculine LaCroix-crying character, “explores humor, heartbreak, sexuality and consent—with a live audience.” It’s been a big success on stage; we’d bet this special will continue that trend.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8 p.m.): If things get truly bonkers in this, the weirdest season in Bachelor Nation history, we’ll sound the klaxon and convene an emergency roundtable; otherwise, feel free to head over to our sister site The Takeout for their suitably surreal coverage.

Advertisement

Can you binge it? It would be very difficult to binge all of The Bachelorette, even if you exclude all other Bachelor Nation series from your binge. Some seasons can be found in one place, others in another, and some can only be purchased. We do not advise. However, if you want to catch up on this season, you… also can’t, unless you pay for it. The last few episodes, at least, can be binged via Hulu.