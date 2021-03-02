Barry Allen will be back in a you-know-what

Grant Gustin Photo : Katie Yu/The CW

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, March 2. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m., seventh-season premiere): It’s a post-Arrow world, dear reader, and the Arrowverse’s new reigning flagship television program has returned. Maybe we should call it the Flashverse, instead? The Barryverse? Wait, we should definitely call it the Irisverse, right? Or should we just rename the Mirrorverse the Irisverse, since she’s somehow still trapped in there?

Hey, blame the pandemic for Iris’ predicament, since the abrupt halt on the production of the sixth season is mostly to blame. In tonight’s seventh-season premiere of Iris Deserves Better The Flash, one of the many Harrisons Wells (Nash Wells, in particular) causes some trouble for Barry, whose wife is still stuck in a damn mirror world. Scott Von Doviak’s recap will be up in a you-know-what.

Regular coverage

Superman & Lois (The CW, 9 p.m.): time-slot premiere



For kids

Word Party (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete fifth season): Word Party is a party with words! Specifically, it’s a TV show from The Jim Henson Company in which animated animal babies Franny, Bailey, Kip, Lulu, and Tilly learn new words together while wearing diapers and, occasionally, hats.

Wild card

Soul Of A Nation (ABC, 10 p.m.): Sterling K. Brown hosts this six-episode newsmagazine series, which aims to “present viewers with a unique window into authentic realities of Black life and dive deeper into this critical moment of racial reckoning. Each episode will explore a specific theme including spirituality, Black joy, activism in sports and the racial reckoning that erupted after George Floyd’s death.” The first episode includes ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas’ extended interview with U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, while Byron Pitts travels to “the first locality in the country to fund a plan to distribute reparations to its Black residents,” among other segments.