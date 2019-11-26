Barry Allen and Oliver Queen get weird in their respective corners of the Arrowverse

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, November 26. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.) and Arrow (The CW, 9 p.m.): If you’ve ventured over to the CW for pretty much any reason over the last several months, then you’re doubtless aware that [extreme fuzzy Monitor voice] “a Crisis is coming.” We’re still a couple of weeks out from the start—the arc begins with Supergirl on December 8, continuing the next two nights, and concludes with two episodes in mid-January—but all the pieces are being maneuvered into place now. All of which is to say that Barry Allen and Oliver Queen are both due for some psychological distress in an otherworldly, path-not-taken kind of way.

First up: “The Last Temptation Of Barry Allen, Pt. 1,” courtesy of Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy).

In which a definitely malevolent entity gets into Barry’s subconscious, presumably through some of that dark goo of his, and puts him in a state of crisis about the, ah, Crisis. Meanwhile, on Arrow’s “Reset”:

A potentially malevolent entity gets into Oliver’s memory, also resulting in a pre-Crisis crisis. This one, however, comes with a special guest star in the form of Paul Blackthorne, a.k.a. our dearly departed Quentin Lance. In short, it’s a good week for those who like their comic book shows a little hallucinatory.

Dolly Parton: 50 Years at The Opry (NBC, 9 p.m.): This is the second Dolly-related Wild Card pick in the last week, but we have no regrets. She’s Dolly Parton, she’s a legend, she gets as many What’s On Tonight slots as she wants. In this case, Ms. Parton is celebrating her 5oth anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry with a big ole concert special on NBC.

Expect some fun musical guests and a lot of that classic Dolly charm.