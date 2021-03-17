Baroness Von Sketch Show Photo : IFC

The effects of the pandemic continue to reverberate throughout the TV landscape, as lineups are shuffled and shows as disparate as The Walking Dead, Supernatural, and Baroness von Sketch Show enjoy a few bonus episodes as they approach their end. The latter, an IFC sketch comedy series from Aurora Browne, Meredith MacNeill, Carolyn Taylor, and Jennifer Whalen, is rounding out its fifth and final season with more of the series’ signature trenchant and relatable humor.

Take this exclusive clip from the March 17 episode, which sees “Imaginary Friends” gathering for a night on the town. Sarah ( MacNeill) and Amy (Browne) enjoy a glass of wine before being joined by Jess (Whalen), who has to remind Amy that they’ve met before. The growing awkwardness of running into someone you’ve been introduced to on numerous occasions threatens to put a stop to the fun the trio is having, especially as it becomes clear that Amy and Jess have had some memorable encounters.

But it turns out that Sarah is just a lonely new transplant struggling to make friends in her new city, which is why she’s resorted to summoning imaginary friends. It’s tad more pathetic than suggesting your friends are just out of frame in the only photographic proof of your epic night out. Plus, in her attempts to recreate one of the many cocktail gatherings from Sex And The City, Jess is just racking up a huge bill.

New episodes are available Wednesdays at midnight on IFC.