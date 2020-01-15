Avenue 5's Zach Woods and Rebecca Front on nihilism and pet peeves

Why does every waiter act like they needs to explain how menus work now? They’re menus. Appetizers up top, desserts at the bottom. We get it. That topic and more are covered in our interview with Avenue 5's Zach Woods and Rebecca Front, above. On Armando Iannucci’s new farce, premiering this weekend on HBO, the pair play against each other as a nihilist customer service representative and a busybody passenger, both of whom are now stuck on what amounts to a damaged cruise ship languishing in space. It’s a great premise for the two to play with, especially since they’re both veterans of the Iannucci-verse. In the clip above, the pair talk about their relationship with “Arm,” as Woods calls him, and well as who they’d ultimately find themselves becoming if they were trapped with strangers for the foreseeable future.

