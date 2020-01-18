In Avenue 5, Josh Gad plays Herman Judd, the Billy McFarland-style billionaire whose interstellar cruise ship is stuck in space for the next three years. He’s bumbling, boarish, and shows a complete lack of business savvy, but he’s also rich as sin. As his assistant Iris, Suzy Nakamura acts as a frustrated fixer, as well as an interpreter of Judd’s no nsense. It’s a fun dynamic, and one that played out as well in our interview with the pair. In the clip, we talk Gad’s lack of real world job experience, Elizabeth Holmes’ turtlenecks, and space survival skills.

