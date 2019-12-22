Au revoir, Mr. Robot

Rami Malek Photo : Elizabeth Fisher ( USA Netowrk )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, December 22. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Mr. Robot (USA, 9 p.m., two-hour series finale): “On a production level,” reviewer Liz Shannon Miller wrote last week, “the penultimate episode of Mr. Robot is a relatively unflashy thing. On a narrative level, ‘eXit’ is perhaps one of the wildest episodes of the series yet, as Sam Esmail writes and directs an episode that begins in one reality, and ends in quite a different place.”

On the off-chance that you’re not caught up on what’s been a very, very strong final season, we won’t get into exactly what happened during that penultimate Mr. Robot. And if that’s the case, you definitely shouldn’t watch this promo either.

One other important thing to note: Rami Malek and company will be arriving an hour early for this last go-round, to make room for the second half of this two-hour farewell. So grab a seat at 9 p.m. and prepare to bid farewell to Elliot, Mr. Robot, and any other errant selves floating around, then come back here for our last Mr. Robot recap.

Regular coverage

Shameless (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime, 10 p.m.)



Wild card

A Home For The Holidays With Idina Menzel (CBS, 9 p.m.): Great news for fans of Christmas carols, belting, enthusiastic dancers, and stars of very tense, very good movies by the Safdie brothers.

What’s the over/under on how long it takes before Menzel breaks out “Into The Unknown” from Frozen II?