VideoInterview2020

Attention, Pop-Tarts: The Kissing Booth 2's Joey King has a flavor she'd like to pitch you

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Joey King
The Kissing Booth is back and ready to sate all your rom-com needs. In The Kissing Booth 2, which drops this weekend on Netflix, we once again find protagonist Elle (Joey King) dealing with BFF Lee (Joel Courtney) and his towering hunk of a brother Noah (Jacob Elordi), all while trying to navigate another new “snack” of a classmate who may or may not be crushing hard on Elle. There’s also dancing—lots and lots of dancing.

The A.V. Club sat down with King and Courtney to talk about all that dancing, which it turns out came at a time when King was dealing with some “stomach troubles,” if you will. We also talked about King’s Pop-Tart pitches, and that time Trixie Mattel cosplayed as King’s portrayal of Gypsy Rose Blanchard from The Act.

