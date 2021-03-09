Asshole doesn't like being reminded he's an asshole

Screenshot : ITV

Nobody’s built a career around being an asshole like Piers Morgan. He’s bullied virtually everybody, with seemingly no repercussions. Besides Katie Hopkins, he’s the one person that unites all of the UK in their shared hatred. But today we learned that Morgan can dish it out, but he definitely can’t take it. On Tuesday morning, Morgan stormed out of his own show, Good Morning Britain, because co-presenter Alex Beresford called him out for his vitriol towards Meghan Markle while discussing Oprah’s interview with Markle and Harry.



“I think we need to all take a step back. And I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program—a number of times—and I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle—or had one—and she cut you off,” Beresford says to Morgan. “She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her…” That’s where Morgan decided that he didn’t want a reminder that he’s an asshole, so he peaced out, saying “Sorry, can’t do this.”

In case you’re wondering why Morgan hates Markle so much, it’s not out of loyalty to the royal family. It’s because he’s bitter she didn’t want to date him. You see, before Markle met Harry, she was (allegedly) in Morgan’s DMs. Morgan said on The Late Late Show that Markle at one point told him she was heading to London and asked him to have drinks. They spent hours at the pub and got along “brilliantly” but here’s where things took a turn for Morgan: He put her in a cab, and that cab took her to the party where she met Harry. Morgan said Markle ghosted him as soon as she met her husband. Someone tell Morgan he just needs to have a good cry listening to Mitski and move on just like everyone else who’s been ghosted.

