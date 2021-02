Though Amazon Prime Video’s new series Tell Me Your Secrets revolves mostly around the stories of two women—played by Lily Rabe and Amy Brenneman—situated on either end of a heinous crime, the cast really comes together in its supporting players. In the video above, The A.V. Club talks to three of those players—Ashley Madekwe, Chiara Aurelia, and Elliot Fletcher—about the show’s depictions of youth, feminine power, and rogue justice.

Tell Me Your Secrets is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.