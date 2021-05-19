Arnold Schwarzenegger just having a blast Photo : Antony Jones ( Getty Images )

Netflix is gearing up the 73-year-old former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, for a father-daughter CIA spy show, much like Alias, a show about a spy. The “Untitled Arnold Schwarzenegger Project,” as it is currently known as and probably won’t change, has already been ordered to series by Netflix. Strangely enough, it kind of sounds like a series based on the end of True Lies, which almost became a TV show, before James Cameron decided to spend the rest of our lives making Avatar movies.



Here’s how Skydance Television, who is producing the project, describes it :

When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, our series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor.

Father and daughter CIA operatives who don’t know that the other one is in the CIA? If there isn’t a scene where Arnold and his daughter (played by Monica Barbaro from the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick) accidentally back into each other while on a mission, the whole thing is a failure. Make it happen, Arnie.

Schwarzenegger, who has been spending the last d ecade or so trying to get his movie career back on track, seems eager to get back to more episodic adventures. In fact, according to Schwarzenegger, “Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they’re finally going to get it.” Makes sense. Plenty of Schwarzenegger fans have been desperate to see what it would be like if he had to do a secret mission with his daughter. Now that would be something. Give it a tagline like “Take your daughter to work day just got a whole lot more dangerous, ” and half the work is done. Either way, get ready for your dad to start asking if you’ve seen “Untitled Arnold Schwarzenegger Project” because paternal figures everywhere are going to eat this thing up.

