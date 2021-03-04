Party Down Photo : Starz

Rob Thomas reviving Veronica Mars was great, except for the whole Logan thing. But it made us wonder when we were finally getting a Party Down revival. There’d been talks of some sort of revival for years, but nothing seemed to come of it. Well, are we having fun yet, because Starz just announced it’s reviving the show for a six-part limited series.



“Before the cast of Party Down became well-known television and movie actors and award winners, they were all wearing the same pink bowties as part of a less than competent team of Los Angeles cater-waiters while chasing their dreams of stardom on the STARZ series,” said Christina Davis, President of Original Programming for Starz in the press release. “Fans have been waiting more than 10 years for this revival to happen and we’re thrilled to be in development with Rob, Paul, Dan and John at the helm.”

Creator Rob Thomas added, “At the end of 2019, the Party Down cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture. We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again. The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.” No word yet on when the revival will premiere but hey, maybe 2021 won’t be so bad after all!

