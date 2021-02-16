Archie Panjabi will bring the heat to Snowpiercer in season 3

Image : Stephane Cardinale ( Getty Images )

Archie Panjabi is hopping aboard Snowpiercer for season three. The TNT drama received an early renewal in January, even before the sophomore season—which currently airs every Monday night—dropped. ( Now that’s confidence.) Set seven years after the world has turned into a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer follows the survivors who live on a forever moving luxury train. It’s based on the graphic novel and 2013's Bong Joon-ho’s film of the same name.

Snowpiercer stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Alison Wright, Mickey Summer, Lena Hall, and Iddo Goldberg.The second season, which premiered on Jan. 25, has already introduced some new faces including Sean Bean, Steven Ogg, and Rowan Blanchard. While Panjabi will join in next season, not much is known about the character she will portray except her name: Asha.

Panjabi is best known for playing television’s fiercest private investigator Kalinda Sharma on The Good Wife. She’s been building her TV roster since leaving the legal drama: She recently starred in HBO’s I Know This Much Is True and Run as well as NBC drama Blindspot.