I May Destroy You (HBO, 9 p.m.): In “The Alliance,” Arabella joins a support group for rape and sexual assault survivors run by a high school acquaintance. It’s a chance for a flashback to 2004, when teenage Bella and Terry intervene on Theo’s messy situation, and his narrative after the fact. We know you may be tempted to skip ahead by less than legitimate means, but as Ashley Ray-Harris wrote in her review of last week’s episode, series mastermind Michaela Coel “has created a world so rich, it has to be savored.” So watch “The Alliance” tonight at 9 p.m. with the rest of us Stateside.

Ranma 1/2 (Hulu, all episodes streaming): Japanese anime is full of gender-bending and genre­-bending tales, but rarely are they this consistently silly. Rumiko Takahashi knows that having a teen boy protagonist who turns into a teen girl when he falls in hot water is already ripe with storyline. But throw in martial arts hijinks, a father who’s addicted to arranging his son’s marriage to any family he needs a favor from, and the several other cursed springs Ranma’s friends and foes have fallen into, and you’ve hit comedy gold. Like most anime, the manga that it stems from is also a treat as well. Hulu has both the subtitled and dubbed versions.