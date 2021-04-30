Apple TV Plus drops premiere date, new photos for musical comedy Schmigadoon!

Cecily Strong and Keegan- Michael Key in Schmigadoon! Photo : Courtesy of Apple TV+

It’s time for Cecily Strong to shine. The Saturday Night Live super performer is taking center stage in the upcoming Apple TV+ musical comedy, Schmigadoon! opposite Keegan- Michael Key, which premieres on the streaming platform in July.

In Schmigadoon!, Strong and Key play a couple named Melissa and Josh who take backpacking trip that is meant to reinvigorate their relationship. Instead, they end up discovering a magical town that lives as though its in a 1940s studio musical. The two cannot leave this town until they find “true love.”

If that isn’t a glorious enough idea on its own, the show has lined up fantastic performers, including Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Dove Cameron, Fred Armisen, and Martin Short, among others. The streaming platform unveiled two new photos from the show along with the premiere date announcement, including one in which Cumming’s Mayor Menlove appears to be crooning his heart out.

The show is created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, with Paul also serving as a showrunner and writer of all the original songs. The producers include Strong, SNL’s Lorne Michaels, as well as Andrew Singer.

Schmigadoon! consists of six episodes. It will premiere on Apple TV+ on July 16 with two episodes, followed by a new one dropping every Friday.