Apple TV+ is now officially a thing. Let’s dig in, shall we?

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, November 1, and Saturday, November 2. All times are Eastern.



Welcome to November, a month of seemingly infinite TV. Today marks the launch of a new streaming service, and it’s not even the only one this month. We’re tired already.

Apple TV+ may not be overflowing with new shows right at launch, but it’s a list that goes beyond the four shows covered below. (It’s also exclusively original programming, so don’t expect to find Friends or Cop Rock as you browse.) You can also look for Snoopy In Space; documentary The Elephant Queen; a reboot of the ’90s PBS series Ghostwriter; Helpsters, a new kids series from Sesame Street producers Sesame Workshop; and the first episode of Oprah’s Book Club, which will return every two months. (The first book: The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates.)

Some quick info on the service, if this is all news to you: Apple TV+ is launching at $4.99 per month, after a seven-day free trial. If by chance you purchased a new Apple device recently, you probably already have a free year of Apple TV+ just waiting to be activated. You can watch at tv.apple.com, on an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod Touch, or Mac (assuming your software is up to date), or on a smart TV or streaming device (Roku and Amazon Fire TV stick included).

On Apple TV+

For All Mankind (Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “The series, from Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, has been described as science fiction, but in season one, that is meant to go only as far as presenting an alternate history... As season one unfolds, the far-reaching effects of those little disruptions begin to take shape; barriers gradually fall away as journeying through space becomes a common goal for astronauts, engineers, the president, journalists, civilians—you know, for all mankind.” —Danette Chavez. Read the full pre-air review.

The Morning Show (Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “Once it gets going, The Morning Show has the addictive rush of great old-school TV dramas. Funny, biting, and with just the right dose of trashy zing, this is high-gloss soap—Broadcast News meets L.A. Law. Bringing together this level of talent (both in front of and behind the camera, with superlative director Mimi Leder helming the majority of the first season) must have cost Apple a bundle, but when it results in television this appealing, it sure feels worth it.” —Alex McLevy. Read the full pre-air review.

Dickinson (Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “Any perceived distance between a tale set in the 19th century and the millennial audience it targets is lessened ever-so-slightly with each moment of mischief, every scene’s vague, underlying trap beat, and, at one point, rapper Wiz Khalifa. It’s a somewhat fresh approach saddled with a number of inherent risks... But overall, Alena Smith’s Dickinson blends the evergreen charm of similarly framed period tales—where young women firmly rebel against societal norms in the name of spiritual freedom—with the unabashedly modern tone of Drunk History. And for the most part, it works.” —Shannon Miller. Read the full pre-air review.

See (Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “Avoiding a similar work’s pitfalls isn’t enough to make See a compelling watch in its first three episodes. The landscape is made alternately forbidding and awe-inspiring by Francis Lawrence’s direction (not a stretch for the Hunger Games alum), especially once the story branches out from Alkenny. Momoa’s physicality gives the action scenes a real jolt, and Woodard proves once more that she can do gravitas in her sleep. But the rest of the cast, aside from Hoeks, doesn’t make much of an impression... It resembles enough of the bleak tales that have proliferated in recent years that it’s unlikely to be the series that sets the new streamer apart.” —Danette Chavez. Read the full pre-air review.

Other highlights

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., season finale): Kate Kulzick will recap the finale of this off-kilter season, as the final three—Alice, David, and Steph—prove and second-prove their bakes one last time.

American Son (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., premiere): The Broadway cast of Christopher Demos-Brown’s play reunites for this film adaptation (also by Demos-Brown); expect gripping performances from stars Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, and Eugene Lee.

Queer Eye: We’re In Japan! (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., premiere): This four-episode limited season sees the Fab Five head across the Pacific to meet four new heroes. They’re joined by performer and model Kiko Mizuhara, as well as comedian Naomi Watanabe.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon, available now, second-season premiere): This season was originally supposed to arrive today, but Amazon surprise-dropped it yesterday, so hey, it awaits you already. Josh Modell’s pre-air review laments that are no “compound German words to describe Amazon’s Jack Ryan—something like langeweilierrregung (“boring-exciting”) or vergessbarververgnugen (“forgettable fun”).”

Regular coverage

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday, 11:29 p.m.): host Kristen Stewart with musical guest Coldplay

Wild card

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Logo, Friday, 8 p.m.): It’s time for Snatch Game! We can’t find a trailer for this specific episode, and you shouldn’t Google it yourself either—it already aired in the U.K., as well as on Wow Presents Plus, so you’ll wind up learning the winner if you go digging. Kate Kulzick, our trusty recapper for Drag Race proper, may not be covering the queens across the pond, but she’s watching all the same, and assures us that this is a great Snatch Game with a great winner. And fear not: The below supercut of previous winners ends with season 11, so no surprises will be squashed if you want to revisit that time BenDeLaCreme played Maggie Smith.