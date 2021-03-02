Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie Image : Jon Kopaloff / Stringer, Amy Sussman / Staff, Rich Polk / Stringer ( Getty Images )

We are sadly not getting a new season of GLOW but the show’s creators, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, have already teamed up with Alison Brie for their upcoming project with Apple TV Plus, the duo’s first under an overall deal with the platform.



Roar is adapted from Cecelia Ahern’s book of short stories of the same name. It’s a genre-bending collection of eight half-hour episodes told from unique female points of view. Brie is set to star along with Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, and Merritt Wever.

Roar is one of many new shows coming to the streaming platform, which got its first Golden Globe win with Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis this weekend. The other forthcoming originals include Julia Roberts-starrer The Last Thing He Told Me, Rose Byrne’s ‘ 80s set aerobics drama Physical, Brie Larson-led Lessons In Chemistry, and more .