Photo: Jasper Savage (Hulu)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, July 3. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu, 3:01 a.m.): In last week’s field trip episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, the Waterfords packed up their household, “borrowed” June from her new household, and hit the road for a laid-back weekend of propaganda-making and some inexplicably public arguments. It was, as many episodes of this show are, a Waterford-heavy installment, for reasons that we can’t fully comprehend. Well, here comes another, as “Serena and Fred contemplate their future,” per the episode description. They also slow-dance.

Luckily, that’s not the only thing going on.

Allison Shoemaker will recap June’s latest attempt to see Hannah, her walk with with Mrs. Lawrence, the goings-on up in Little America, and of course, the all-important date night with the Waterfords.

Regular coverage

Wild card

Guy’s Grocery Games (Food Network, 9 p.m.): There’s no Archer tonight, no Jane, none of our usual Wednesday haunts, save Handmaid’s, which isn’t exactly light viewing, no matter how many little stuffed lions that monster Fred Waterford picks up and waves around. What’s a TV viewer to do over the midweek holiday?

That seems like an extremely American choice.