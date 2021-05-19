Anthony Mackie on what he learned acting opposite himself in Solos

The premise of Solos is pretty easy. It’s in the title, after all. Each episode, an actor takes on the brunt of the narrative alone, save the occasional phone call or bit player. There are a couple of notable exceptions—more on those in future interviews—but it’s certainly what happens in “Tom,” the episode that stars Anthony Mackie. In fact, Mackie takes on an even larger burden than most, since, for reason we won’t spoil, he actually acts opposite himself in the episode. We talked to Mackie about that challenge, and about the lessons he brought from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as far as acting to something that’s straight up not there.

Solos hits Amazon Prime Video on Friday, May 21.