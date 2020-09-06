Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, and Michael K. Williams in Lovecraft Country Photo : Eli Joshua Ade/HBO

Top pick

Lovecraft Country (HBO, 9 p.m.): We’re three episodes in, and Lovecraft Country’s Jurnee Smollett just keeps getting better. (So do her costumes.) Here’s Joelle Monique on the gripping “Holy Ghost”:

In her best acting in the series so far, Jurnee Smollett, as Leti, must stand in front of her sister and listen to the long list of misdeeds, broken hearts, and character flaws that outline her character. Mosaku is right there with her, matching each flinch with a desperate plea to be heard after years of being jerked around. The emotional pain felt physical to me as Smollett flinches and deflates under Mosaku’s earned resentment. Leti took all the money their mother, the mother Leti readily admonishes, whose funeral Leti did not attend, had and kept it for herself.

It looks like Leti’s life isn’t getting any less full of great acting opportunities:

Wild cards

Betty Broderick: Ex With A Vengeance (Oxygen, 7 p.m.): If the second season of Dirty John, starring Amanda Peet, is still rolling around inside your brain, this Oxygen special might be to your liking.

P-Valley (Starz, 8 p.m., first-season finale): “Helmed by an all-female directing lineup, P-Valley is a compelling character-driven story that shines a spotlight on the beauty and scars of women, Black women, in particular. It is an unapologetically Southern and Black story that puts women who are often shamed and pushed toward society’s edges right back where they belong—center stage.” Read the rest of Aramide Tinubu’s pre-air review. If you haven’t had the pleasure yet, there’s no time like the present—and you can watch without fear of heartbreak because it’s already been renewed for season two.

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz, 9 p.m., series premiere): And thus the Power Cinematic Universe grows bigger. Typically this series, which stars Mary J. Blige and Method Man, will air at 8 p.m., but this first outing will arrive hot on the heels of P-Valley.