Annie Murphy's Kevin Can F**k Himself gets summer premiere date on AMC

Annie Murphy and Mary Hollis Inboden in Kevin Can F**k Himself Photo : Courtesy of AMC

It won’t be long till Annie Murphy graces our television screens again. The Schitt’s Creek breakout actress leads the new AMC dark comedy Kevin Can F**k Himself, which dropped a new teaser trailer as well as a June 13 start date for the show.

In the eight-episode season, Murphy plays Allison McRoberts, the prototype of the sitcom wife who is beautiful but often the butt of most jokes. She is married to Kevin McRoberts, the man-child who obviously takes his wife for granted. The show dives into what happens when Allison begins to find her voice and independence.

Created by Valerie Armstrong, Kevin Can F**k Himself is loosely inspired by the real-life incident of Kevin James-led Kevin Can Wait and the firing of Erinn Hayes from the CBS comedy. It will blend multi-comedy comedy with single-camera realism to pose the question of “who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?”

The show is executive produced by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack through Le Train Train, and Craig DiGregorio serves as showrunner. Murphy leads the cast along with Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Peterson, Alex Bonifer, Raymond Lee, and Brian Howe.

Murphy is best-known for playing Alexis Rose for six seasons on the Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek, which made a clean sweep at the Emmys last year, including a Supporting Actress win for her. She will also be seen in the second season of Natasha Lyonne-led Netflix comedy Russian Doll.

Kevin Can F**k Himself premieres on Sunday, June 13 with two episodes on AMC+, both of which will then air back-to-back on AMC on Sunday, June 20 at 9 p.m. ET. The remaining episodes will continue to debut on AMC+ one week prior to their cable airings on AMC.