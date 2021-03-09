Annie Murphy; Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll Image : Gregg DeGuire/Stringer (Getty Images); Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix’s time-loop dramedy Russian Doll premiered over two years ago and despite getting renewed in June 2019, there hasn’t been much news on its second season. Until now, that is. Not only has production begun on (a delayed-due-to-Covid-19) season two, but the show is adding Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy to its cast.



Russian Doll is created by Amy Poehler, Leslye Headland, and Natasha Lyonne, with the latter also playing the lead, Nadia Vulvokov. On her 36th birthday, Nadia gets stuck in a time-loop—and Harry Nillson’s “Gotta Get Up” gets stuck in all our heads. She eventually meets Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett), who is also repeating the same day over and over, and both of them plot ways to escape their fate.

Season one of the show also also starred Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley, Ritesh Rajan, and Dascha Polanco. No other details are out yet on the upcoming season, including who else from the cast is returning or what character Murphy will portray.

Murphy gave a breakout performance as Alexis Rose for six seasons on Schitt’s Creek, a role that won her an Emmy in 2020. She will next be seen in AMC’s dark satire Kevin Can F*** Himself, which will premiere in summer 2021.