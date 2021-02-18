Annie Murphy is fed up in the official trailer for AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself

Kevin Can F**k Himself Photo : AMC

“ It’s about a woman who keeps playing perfect housewife. Then one day, she realizes what she wants: to kill her husband. ”

Television has long progressed beyond the need for the Doting Housewife-Selfish Buf foon Husband trope that has permeated the airspace since family sitcoms were a thing. At first glance, AMC’s revenge drama, Kevin Can F**k Himself, looks like more of the same as Alison (Emmy winner and Schitt’s Creek alum Annie Murphy) prepares a loving breakfast for her husband, Kevin (Eric Petersen). But when Kevin fails to show even a modicum of appreciation for his wife’s hard work , the laugh track stops and the mood visibly shifts into something deadly . Created by Valerie Armstrong and produced by Rashida Jones , Kevin Can F**k Himself (a nice little not to Kevin Can Wait, starring Kevin James—a mainstay in this insufferable genre), the show follows a woman who has reached the end of her rope and is ready to violently reclaim her life.

AMC revealed the trailer during Thursday’s virtual TCA presentation. The clip has already garnered early comparison’s to Marvel and Disney Plus’ WandaVision, which similarly flashes back and forth between trope-riddled sitcom aesthetics and a darker reality. This eight-episode stretch , however , strays further from the relatively safe confines of family-friendly TV and leans more heavily into “ I may very well stab you in the damn neck with broken glass” territory. Which we love!

Kevin Can F**k Himself, which also stars Mary Hollis Inboden, will premiere on AMC and its streaming service AMC Plus sometime this summer. In the meantime, you can check out the clip (and urge Kevin to fuck right off) below.