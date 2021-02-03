Graphic : L to R: Anne Hathaway (Matt Winkelmeyer), Morgan Freeman ( Amy Sussman), and Helen Mirren (Pascal Le Segretain) ( Getty Images )

Hunters creator David Weil is shifting gears from Nazi hunting for a new Amazon series – featuring an A-list cast, to boot. According to Deadline, Weil’s new show Solos is a dramatic anthology series, starring Anne Hathaway, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu, Nicole Beharie, and Dan Stevens.

Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson and former head of Alcon TV Group Laura Lancaster are co-executive producing with Weil. Both Taylor-Johnson and Weil are also directing two episodes. Zach Braff (who recently directed an episode of Ted Lasso and will be starring in Disney+’s Cheaper By The Dozen reboot ) and Tiffany Johnson are joining the production as directors.

The show “explores the deeper meaning of human connection, as explored through the lens fo the individual,” with each character showing their perspective. No other details have been revealed yet, so we’ll have to see if it’s just as gritty as Hunters or if Weil’s going for something very different.

Here’s what he had to say about the show to Deadline:

“I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire. I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope, and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project.”

No word yet on when Solos premieres, but it’s set to come at some point this year.