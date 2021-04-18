Angourie Rice will perform Mannequin Pussy’s songs on Mare Of Easttown

Angourie Rice in Mare Of Easttown Photo : Michele K. Short/HBO

Kate Winslet’s new crime drama Mare Of Easttown premieres tonight on HBO Max. In the show, Angourie Rice (who you might recognize from Spider-Man: Far From Home and Miley Cyrus’ Black Mirror episode) plays Siobhan, the daughter of the titular Mare (played by Kate Winslet). Siobhan is a musician and in case the songs she’ll perform on the show sound familiar, that’s because they’re actually Mannequin Pussy’s.

The band’s lead singer Marisa Dabice shared the news on Twitter, writing “We can finally tell you that over a YEAR ago this HBO show got in touch b/c they wanted to use MP songs as the songs for the band in the TV show!” She also mentioned that because she was on tour in Europe and couldn’t coach Rice and the other cast members who form part of the fictional band on how to perform the songs, Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner stepped in to teach them “how to be a band.”

Dabice also explained that Rice recorded the music with the help of very in-demand producer Will Yip, who’s worked with Mannequin Pussy on their records.

Mannequin Pussy isn’t the only band that was considered for the show. Turns out HBO also reached out to Christian Holden from The Hotelier, who tweeted that they didn’t end up having their songs on the show because they “fucked up asking for more money.” But Holden’s fine with it, writing that it “makes more sense for Mannequin Pussy songs anyway.” Hopefully there will be another HBO show to have their characters shout out “Make me feel alive, make me believe that I don’t have to dieeeee!”

