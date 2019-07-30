Photo: Pari Dukovic (FX)

Top picks

Pose (FX, 10 p.m.): Indya Moore is great (as is, frankly, most of the cast of Pose). It looks like “Blow,” the seventh episode in the show’s excellent second season, is going to give her a chance to remind us all of that fact. Take it away, preview gods!

The episode is said to cover what happens when Angel is “introduced to the unsavory side of modeling,” as well as following the continuing saga of the House Of Evangelista v. Frederica (Patti LuPone). All we know is that Pose had better not touch one single hair on Angel’s or Papi’s perfect heads. Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya will recap.

Regular coverage

Wild card

The Bachelorette (ABC, 10 p.m., 15th-season finale): This season of The Bachelorette has been a bit of a wild ride for poor Hannah B. As of this writing, the first part of this two-part finale has not yet aired—you, dear reader, exist in a post-rose-ceremony world, while we’re stuck wondering whether Tyler, Peter, or Jed will be sent packing—but here’s just a taste of what this woman has had to deal with all season long:

Tonight, a whole heck of stuff happens. Expect a lot of commercial breaks at what seem like pivotal moments.