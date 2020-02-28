From its opening moments, when Richard E. Grant directly addresses the camera, Dispatches From Elsewhere makes it clear that this is not your average cable drama. AMC’s enigmatic new series—created by and starring Jason Segel—presents a puzzle-box narrative unlike any other, inviting its audience to chase down conspiracies and question reality right along with its protagonists, a motley crew of everyday people searching for answers. In addition to Segel’s lethargic Peter and Sally Field’s lonely Janice, that crew includes Outkast’s André Benjamin as Fredwynn and relative newcomer Eve Lindley as Simone. At this past winter’s TCA press tour, Benjamin, Lindley, and showrunner Marc Friedman came by our studio talk about Jason Segel’s singular vision for the show, and the uniquely ordinary characters at its heart. The group also touched on Dispatches From Elsewhere’s Philadelphia setting, and how the city provided Lindley with a cathartic Rocky moment of her own.

Dispatches From Elsewhere premieres Sunday, March 1, at 10/9c on AMC.