Top pick

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8 p.m., 16th-season premiere): Death arrives for us all. The tax bill will always come due, unless of course you’re the President Of The United States. Such certainty can be oddly reassuring. Death, taxes, and Bachelor Nation: all inevitable and unending.

Viewers may remember this season’s Bachelorette from a 2014 season of The Bachelor. Or maybe they won’t—it was a long time ago. But Clare Crawley’s search for love wasn’t delayed only by the respective romantic quests of Andi, Kaitlyn, JoJo, Rachel, Becca, and good old Hannah B. Things were then put on hold because of the pandemic, meaning this season will actually deserve some of the “most shocking season in the history of Bachelor Nation” talk we’re sure to get from Chris Harrison. Look for Gwen Ihnat, Randall Colburn, and Alex McLevy’s reactions tomorrow. It’ll be like a recap in the form of a group date!

Regular coverage

Next (Fox, 9 p.m.)

The Haunting Of Bly Manor (Netflix): binge coverage continues

From Film Club

Nocturne (Amazon, 3:01 a.m., premiere) and Evil Eye (Amazon, 3:01 a.m., premiere): Look for A.A. Dowd’s coverage of all four of the “Welcome To The Blumhouse” films this week.

Wild cards

Finding Your Roots (PBS, 8 p.m., 6th midseason premiere): Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. and his books full of surprises return tonight with an episode centered on three prominent figures in the fashion world: Diane Von Furstenberg, Narciso Rodriguez, and RuPaul Charles.

Driving While Black (PBS, 9 p.m., premiere): Afterward, stick around for this two-hour documentary about the “freedoms and perils for African Americans on the road in the age of the automobile.”