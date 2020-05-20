Amy Sedaris and Cole Escola on wearing wigs and making funny faces

Amy Sedaris is a singular talent, a merrymaker full of facial contortions and whimsical personality traits. As the star of TruTv’s At Home With Amy Sedaris, she harnesses all those quirks—both real and imagined—for an off-the-wall mix that’s part DIY show, part “wacky neighbor” sitcom. One of those neighbors, Chassie, is played by comedian and writer Cole Escola, who, over the past few years, has become one of Sedaris’ good friends and professional sounding boards. The two share similar comedic sensibilities, a mutual love of the way each others’ brains work, and a robust love of wigs. The A.V. Club talked to them on the eve of At Home With Amy Sedaris’ third season, dipping into both the show’s content and the wild worlds of their personal Instagram accounts.