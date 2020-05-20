Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Amy Sedaris and Cole Escola on wearing wigs and making funny faces

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Amy Sedaris
Amy SedarisCole EscolaAt Home With Amy SedarisWigsOlivia DeHavillandInstagram
1
Save

Amy Sedaris is a singular talent, a merrymaker full of facial contortions and whimsical personality traits. As the star of TruTv’s At Home With Amy Sedaris, she harnesses all those quirks—both real and imagined—for an off-the-wall mix that’s part DIY show, part “wacky neighbor” sitcom. One of those neighbors, Chassie, is played by comedian and writer Cole Escola, who, over the past few years, has become one of Sedaris’ good friends and professional sounding boards. The two share similar comedic sensibilities, a mutual love of the way each others’ brains work, and a robust love of wigs. The A.V. Club talked to them on the eve of At Home With Amy Sedaris’ third season, dipping into both the show’s content and the wild worlds of their personal Instagram accounts.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Holy crap, HBO Max is actually going to release the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League

Disney+ joins the puppet renaissance, announces new series Muppets Now coming in July

Surely you can’t be serious: 16 movie parodies that still hold up

Mrs. America focuses on a fictional character for a change

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement