Happy Galentine’s Day, A.V. Club readers! Our gift to you is a chat with one of the founders of the holiday, Amy Poehler. She’s got a new show, Duncanville, premiering this weekend on Fox, which she co-created, produces, and stars in as both the mother and the teenage son. In the interview above, we talk about the cartoons Poehler grew up watching, the particular quirks of teen boys hanging out at malls, and how she’ll be celebrating Galentine’s Day this year.

