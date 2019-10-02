Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoRandom Roles

Amy Landecker on Transparent, tampons, and voice-doubling Julia Roberts

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Amy Landecker
1
Save

With the launch of its musicale finale, Transparent is now complete. It’s been a wild five years since the show’s launch, and the show has really set an example for what it means to be a successful streaming program.

Amy Landecker played Sarah Pfefferman on the show, but has appeared all over TV and in movies for over 20 years, Including in movies like The Meddler and on shows like The Handmaid’s Tale. With our latest edition of Random Roles, The A.V. Club went mining her resume for anecdotal gold and found it amongst stories of being Julia Roberts’ voice double, saying “ballet” in Tampax commercials, and crushing on Kyle Chandler.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Amy Landecker

B-
Transparents season premiere makes everyone wonder what we’re still doing here
The Second(-Billed) City: 19 great Chicago character actors
B
Distractions and decisions dominate a solid Transparent

About the author

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

TwitterPosts

Advertisement

Advertisement