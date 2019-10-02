With the launch of its musicale finale, Transparent is now complete. It’s been a wild five years since the show’s launch, and the show has really set an example for what it means to be a successful streaming program.

Amy Landecker played Sarah Pfefferman on the show, but has appeared all over TV and in movies for over 20 years, Including in movies like The Meddler and on shows like The Handmaid’s Tale. With our latest edition of Random Roles, The A.V. Club went mining her resume for anecdotal gold and found it amongst stories of being Julia Roberts’ voice double, saying “ballet” in Tampax commercials, and crushing on Kyle Chandler.