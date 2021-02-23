There are always two sides to every story. That’s abundantly clear in Amazon Prime Video’s new series Tell Me Your Secrets, which follows two women, played by Lily Rabe and Amy Brenneman, as they struggle to put together the pieces of a crime. Rabe is Karen/Emma, a woman who, with her boyfriend, brutally murdered a number of women, including Brenneman’s daughter, Theresa. Brenneman plays Mary, the mother justifiably enraged to see her daughter’s presumed murderer released from jail and looking for answers, no matter the cost—and that’s where things get dark.

In Mary’s quest for answers, she teams up with John, a convicted rapist played by Hamish Linklater who’s on parole who’s looking for a chance to redeem himself. That’s not exactly what happens, and together Mary and John form Tell Me Your Secrets’ most unhinged duo. They feed off each others’ button-pushing, and careen together toward certain destruction.

Advertisement

The A.V. Club talked to Linklater and Brenneman about this dynamic, and what the pair likes so much about playing people who may have just taken things one step too far.

Tell Me Your Secrets is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.