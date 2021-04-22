Mike Lindell Photo : Jim Watson/AFP ( Getty Images )

Mike “MyPillowGuy” Lindell’s new “free-speech” social media/news platform, Frank, is currently a single webpage hosting a glitchy, low-res “livestream” of possibly prerecorded footage seemingly taken from someone else’s computer monitor off to a roaring success. After the MAGA high priest and sleep accessory magnate’s 48-hour, star-studded (Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Scott Baio, Ted Nugent, prank callers) “Frankathon,” many are wondering, “What could the MyPillowGuy possibly be planning for his next manic episode?”



Advertisement

Kimmel. He’s going on Kimmel.

“I wanna thank Jimmy Kimmel for having me on. I will take all the hard questions that night... this is a blessing. I take this as a blessing,” Lindell huffed into his microphone during one of his Frank livestreams.

Jimmy Kimmel is, after all, Lindell’s self-professed “biggest fan,” so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that MyPillow’s CEO is taking the late night host up on his offer from earlier this week. That said, it’s probably worth mentioning here that Kimmel’s open invitation from Monday night came with some caveats: namely, that the interview be conducted in a California king size bed surrounded by fluffy, comforting pillows.



You hear that, naysayers? “2B” requests in “2-days!” Screenshot : Author

G/O Media may get a commission Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

That screenshot is from Frank’s current homepage, by the way. Anyway, Lindell, for what it’s worth, vowed to bring each audience member a free MyPillow. Of course, there’s a whole week for Lindell to back out of the offer for various Frank and/or amygdala-related reasons, so it remains to be seen if the Q&A(non) actually goes down next Wednesday night.

Either way, it’s most likely nothing to lose sleep over.

[via EW]



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com