American Horror Story to eschew usual laser focus in favor of "Double Feature" 10th season

When we think about Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, certain terms come springing immediately to mind. “Precision.” “Laser-focus.” “That guy with the drill penis doing awful things to Max Greenfield.” And yet, it sounds like Murphy and his regular coterie of actors—now featuring Macaulay Culkin, natch—might be, shock of shocks, dividing their attention a bit for the next installment of the show Which is to say, the 10th season of AHS has now formally had its title announced: Double Feature.

Besides immediately getting “Science Fiction Double Feature” stuck in our heads—thanks, Ryan—the title also alludes to what will apparently be a bifurcated structure for the new season , with one story “by the sea” and the other “by the sand.” Of course, FX’s promotional department broadcast this idea by showing a video of a beach, which is both sea and sand, so…Hmm.

This isn’t the first time AHS has split its focus formally, of course; the series delights in occasionally screwing with its own format, most notably with the Roanoke season that jumped from a faux-documentary story to in-the-moment horror. It’s also just been a minute since the show was back doing its extreme version of camp horror on TV; the last season, 1984, wrapped up in all its VHS-y glory back in 2019. No word yet on when, exactly, Double Feature can be expected to debut, but series regulars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, and more are all expected to return to the bloody fold.

