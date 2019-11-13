Photo: Kurt Iswarienko (FX)

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Wednesday, November 12.



Top pick

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX, 10 p.m.): Ryan Murphy’s eternal horror machine is about to leave another season behind, but before that happens, we’ve got to meet the “Final Girl.”



What will happen in this finale is anyone’s guess. Check out the seriously bonkers two paragraphs below, from our faithful AHS recapper Molly Horan:

Though Kajagoogoo seems to be handing their rebirth well, and the counselors and company are at least trying to make the best of their not-quite-dead life by torturing the man who killed them, Mr. Jingles seems to have crossed over to the other side, with the help of Gollum’s taller, grayer, creepier brother. Apparently, just below the lake is a kind of paradise where Bobby is alive and their mother is nicer than she ever was in real life. Though it’s unlikely poor Mr. Jingles will get to stay and feed the ducks indefinitely, it was a nice change of pace, if only for the soft lighting. Next week, it’s the season finale, and not everyone will be making it out alive. Possibly no one will be making it out alive? Except for Billy Idol. He still has the protection of Satan, after all.

After all. The one true thing we know is that there will be two Final Girls: the show’s, and Molly Horan herself, recapping right up ’til the bitter end.

Regular coverage

Castle Rock (Hulu, 3:01 a.m.)

Riverdale (The CW, 8 p.m.)

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (FXX, 10 p.m.)

South Park (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.)

Wild card

The Preppy Murder: Death In Central Park (AMC and Sundance, 9 p.m., two-part simulcast series premiere): One surefire way to know that a media company is excited about something: It airs that something simultaneously on two different networks, in two-hour chunks.

Directors Annie Sundberg and Ricki Stern (Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: A Piece Of Work) reexamine the infamous 1986 killing of Jennifer Levin by Robert Chambers, including evidence that was inadmissible during the trial. They’ll also explore what about that time period in this country made the crime such a media sensation (per AMC): “America’s untamed ambition in the mid-1980s, the rarified lifestyle of New York’s privileged prep school kids, sexism, elitism, an all-out tabloid media war that blamed the victim and an imperfect justice system.” Parts 3 and 4 air tomorrow night, with the concluding Part 5 arriving on Friday.