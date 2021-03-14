American Gods prepares for “The Lake Effect”

Ricky Whittle in American Gods Photo : Starz

Top pick

American Gods (Starz, 8 p.m.): We of course don’t know what precisely will happen in tonight’s American Gods, though there are a few certainties: There will be lots of good acting, things will go badly for Shadow, and there will be gods who happen to be currently in America. But the title of tonight’s episode, “The Lake Effect,” suggests another likely possibility: a good old-fashioned Midwestern snow dump. We hope that Odin, Shadow, Laura, Laura’s new leprechaun friend, Salim, Bilquis, and all the others have thought to lift up their windshield wipers so they don’t freeze to the glass; have remembered to toss a snow shovel in the trunk; and are prepared to let their cars warm up for five minutes or so. Ani Bundel will recap.

Regular coverage

Shameless (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

The Walking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS, 8 p.m.): Will tonight be the night that Taylor Swift debuts a new ballad inspired by her big fight with Netflix?

All signs point to “yes.” Get ready to sing along to “ginny & georgia & me” in the shower when you’ve had a really bad day.