American Gods (and Not-Gods) return

American Gods (Starz, 8 p.m., season-three premiere): If it feels as though American Gods has been back for a while, that’s because it’s been in the news during its off-season far more often than the average cable drama, due to its various cast and crew shakeups. But now the Starz series is actually returning, and it’s time to see what Neil Gaiman and company have been up to, and what effect the behind-the-scenes turmoil may have had on the story of Shadow (Ricky Whittle), Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane), and the rest of the Gods and Not-Gods.

Ani Bundel’s recaps will run weekly.

Tiger (HBO, 9 p.m., premiere): “Following the December premiere of Tiger Woods: America’s Son on ESPN, this two-part doc from filmmakers Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land) and Matthew Hamachek (Amanda Knox) aims to both draw an ‘intimate picture of the prodigy whose dedication and obsession with the game of golf not only took his fame and success to new heights’ and trace the ‘dark, spiraling road’ that Woods found himself on before making a comeback in 2019. Airing across two nights, Tiger includes never-before-seen-footage as well as interviews with those closest to the golf wunderkind.” Read the rest of Danette Chavez’s thoughts in our winter TV preview.