"America" has sent Logan Paul packing

Logan Paul Photo : Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Ignite International Brands, Ltd.

Logan Paul and Jake Paul—beloved by some, hated by more—have created a public personas that have only declined in the years since they first gained popularity pulling pranks and filming various shenanigans for their YouTube subscribers. While younger brother Jake is more often the one making headlines, you might recall the backlash against Logan in 2018 after he posted video of his visit to the Aokigahara “suicide forest” in Japan.

But, as Logan said on Fox Wednesday, “I’m reformed.”

[Details about Wednesday’s episode of The Masked Singer below]



Logan was on Fox because apparently part of his image rehabilitation was going on season five of The Masked Singer. It was revealed Wednesday night that the YouTuber was the person inside Grandpa Monster, who was eliminated on the singing competition after a performance of Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation.”



That song choice actually led judge Nicole Scherzinger to guess the singer was a Paul, but she ultimately believed it was the younger brother. Here are the judges’ “First Impression” guesses and final guesses made in the moments before Grandpa Monster was unmasked after getting the lowest number of votes by “America” (it’s not exactly clear how the pre-taped show processes voting):

Ken Jeong: Emmitt Smith, Kevin Hart

Jenny McCarthy: Morgan Freeman, The Miz

Robin Thicke: Johnny Manziel (also his final guess)

Nicole Scherzinger: Cam Newton, Jake Paul

When Logan Paul was revealed, McCarthy lamented that they were “sad” to see him go. “I’m sad too,” he replied. “Singing is so scary for me, and being in this costume—ironically, as restrictive as it is—you feel so free in here. It was a lot fun.” He went on to acknowledge that he was a bit out of his league against contestants that are most likely Jojo (Black Swan) and Nick Lachey (Piglet). “I’m gonna be honest guys, I never stood a chance. What am I doing here? I’m a YouTubeing, boxing, Pokémon collector,” he said, now joining the ranks of eliminated season-five contestants Danny Trejo, Caitlyn Jenner, and Kermit the Frog. “Thanks for having me on the show. I had a lot of fun. Good luck to Black Swan. She’s so good. I want her to win.”

If you happen to want to see more of Logan Paul, he’s next slated to step into the ring for a fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr.