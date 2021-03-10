America Ferrera as Amy Sosa in Superstore Photo : Casey Durkin/NBC

It looks like Jonah Simms will get to reunite with Amy Sosa in some form—NBC has confirmed that America Ferrera will reprise her Superstore role for the comedy’s hour-long series finale set for March 25.



Ferrera, who starred in the workplace sitcom since it premiered in 2015, announced last year that she would exit at the end of season five. However, after production shut down early due to Covid-19, her departure episode aired at the beginning of the ongoing sixth season. In “California, Part 2,” Amy leaves the St. Louis store she worked at for several years for a corporate gig with Zephra in California, which led to a bittersweet breakup between her and Jonah (Ben Feldman).

In its sixth and final season, Superstore has continued to tackle the impact of the ongoing pandemic on essential workers. Ferrera will return for the show’s finale and reunite with Feldman and other cast members including Lauren Ash, Nico Santos, Colton Dunn, Nichole Sakura, Kaliko Kauahi, and Mark McKinney. Superstore marked Ferrera’s full-time return to network TV after her lead turn in Ugly Betty. Last year, she also co-produced Netflix’s dramedy Gentefied.