AMC+ and Gareth Evans introduce some Gangs Of London

Sope Dirisu, Lee Charles Photo : AMC/SKY

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, October 1. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Gangs Of London (AMC+, 3:01 a.m., series premiere, episodes 1-3) and The Salisbury Poisonings (AMC+, 3:01 a.m., complete limited series): It’s been a rough week, but today we bear a few good tidings, particularly for people who love British character actors or streaming services that include plus signs in their names. AMC+ is making its first real push for your attention with a pair of well-received British TV shows, one of which arrives with the help of The Raid’s Gareth Evans.



For those who like British character actors but not fight scenes where a guy takes out eight other guys armed only with a dart, perhaps the limited series The Salisbury Poisonings. This dramatic retelling of the Novichok poisoning crisis and its aftermath may be particularly well-suited to the present moment. Look for Danette Chavez’s coverage of both of these new series later this morning.

Can you binge it? You can binge The Salisbury Poisonings, but Gangs Of London will release new episodes weekly.

Regular coverage

Raised By Wolves (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): season-one finale

The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: The World Beyond: While the 10th-season finale of TWD and the premiere of the new series both arrive on AMC+ today, our coverage will line up with their cable premieres; look for those reviews on Sunday.

For kids

Carmen Sandiego (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete third season): Gina Rodriguez’s Robin Hood-inspired thief returns for another season of mysteries, adventures, and enormous hats.

Wild cards

Time for another wild card lightning round.

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): If you’re in the mood for an international Netflix drama series with loads of soapy twists and fancy costumes and have already finished High Seas, then Oktoberfest is calling your name, probably in German, unless you’re watching it dubbed.

Scare Me (Shudder, 3:01 a.m., premiere): Writer/director Josh Ruben stars alongside Aya Cash (The Boys, You’re The Worst) and Chris Redd in this Shudder original about the horrors of life as a writer. Read Jesse Hassenger’s film review.

A World Of Calm (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): Famous people read soothing text aloud over relaxing images of the ocean, or food, or space, or weather; you get the idea. It’s sleep stories, the TV show.

