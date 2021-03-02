Constance Wu Photo : Stefanie Keenan ( Getty Images )

If you need help in your fight against a sinister conspiracy intent on silencing people, call Constance Wu. The actor isn’t one to shy away from calling out bullshit when it’s practiced by large entertainment conglomerates and awards shows, so naturally, she’d be a good person to contact if you need to do that for Amazon. Not to Amazon, mind you—at least, not in this particular instance. Maybe that will come later.

Per Variety, Wu has signed on to costar in The Terminal List, the upcoming Amazon thriller series starring Chris Pratt. She joins Taylor Kitsch, who similarly just stepped up to add his name to the project—though hopefully not to the titular list, which sounds like kind of a dangerous thing—about a week ago. Pratt headlines as a Navy SEAL, James Reece, whose entire platoon is killed, and once he arrives back home, begins to uncover evidence of a conspiracy behind the incident, one that still threatens him. Wu is set to play Katie Buranek, a “risk-seeking war correspondent who uses her byline to speak truth to power.” Her character ends up joining forces with Pratt’s, as Buranek “seeks to re-enter the mainstream by bringing the truth about Reece and the conspiracy he’s fighting against to light.” So, a lighthearted romp!

This isn’t Wu’s first project with Amazon—the actor is one of the many, many stars who were lured to the streaming company’s upcoming anthology series Solos, about “the deeper meaning of human connection.” All of them, presumably, were attracted to Amazon by the promise of free delivery (of a Brinks truck full of money to their doorstep). No word on when The Terminal List will premiere, but Pratt’s old The Magnificent Seven remake buddy, Antoine Fuqua, is set to direct the series.