Amazon renews Invincible for 2 more seasons

Invincible Image : Amazon Studios

Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley’s Invincible was kind of a big swing, seeing as how it’s an adult-oriented adaptation of a well-loved comic book, done in the style of the sort of ‘90s superhero cartoons that nobody makes anymore and with a big-name cast, which pretty much guaranteed that it would be one of two things: A one-and-done flop, or the rare fully realized adaptation that has a life of its own and tells a complete story in a new medium. We don’t know if it’ll really end up being the second one, but we now know that it’s definitely not the first one at least.

Today, ahead of the release of the first season finale tomorrow, Amazon announced that it has renewed Invincible for two more seasons. That’s pretty much all Amazon has said about the announcement, other than a quote from Kirkman (he’s in favor of this decision and does helpfully note that this renewal is for “at least two more seasons,” emphasis ours). The Invincible comic just ended in 2018 after a 15-year run, so that means there are only 12 seasons to go until Prime Video has covered the whole thing.

The Invincible animated series stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sanda Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, and Mahershala Ali. Again, it is a big-name cast.