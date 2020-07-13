Amazon renews Hanna for another young-assassin-filled season 3

Photo : Chris Raphael (Amazon Prime Video

Fans of Amazon Prime’s girl-assassin thriller series have some good news today: Hanna has been renewed for a third season.

The series is based on the 2011 film starring Saoirse Ronan as a girl raised in the forest by her father, who trained her to be the perfect assassin. It recently dropped its second season on July 3, in which Hanna (played by Esme Creed-Miles) strives to find out more about sinister government agency Utrax and its assassin training facility, The Meadows, run by John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney). While trying to rescue Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince) from the Meadows, Hanna forms an unlikely alliance with CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos) and comes in contact with more young assassins like herself. But at the heart of all her quests is Hanna’s search for her own true identity, as she tries to unlock her past and imagine her future.

The new season will still be written and executive produced by David Farr, who co-wrote the script for the 2011 film. Unsurprisingly, he says he’s “absolutely thrilled” about this news, promising to “take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It’s going to be an exciting third act.”