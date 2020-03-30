So, far, the final season of IFC’s Brockmire has rocketed viewers into the not-so-distant future of the 2030s, an unnervingly dystopian vision of AI surveillance, catastrophic climate change, and—worst of all for Jim Brockmire (Hank Azaria)—baseball’s near extinction. Now, the man who reluctantly accepted the job of Major League Baseball commissioner largely so he could stay in closer proximity to his daughter is faced with a choice that other desperate TV protagonists have made before him: He has to go back to where it all began.

And so that’s how Jim Brockmire, a man who long ago turned his back on his mythic thirst for the drink, winds up bellying up to a bar this week. As you’ll see in the exclusive clip above, it’s not just any bar: It’s the watering hole run by one-time Morristown Frackers owner, current MLB pariah, and forever love of Brockmire’s life, Jules James (Amanda Peet). Fortunes have flipped in the years since Jim and Jules last saw one another, but despite that, they still have an explosive chemistry that just might be the thing to reenergize the national pastime. And that goes double for Peet and Azaria, rekindling an onscreen heat that never needed their character’s boozing to fuel the flames—though we’ll never turn down the visual gag of Peet absolutely housing a big glass of wine.



Brockmire airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on IFC.