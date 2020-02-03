Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Alyson Hannigan and Nacho Aguirre play our Girl Scout cookie game, Faux-Si-Dos

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Alyson Hannigan
As Tasha Scott famously sang in the film Troop Beverly Hills, it’s cookie time. The start of February marks the start of Girl Scout cookie season, and it’s being marked by the Food Network with the Girl Scout Cookie Championship. It’s not a winner-takes-all sell-off, but rather a competition that pits expert bakers against each other to see just what they can make using the Girl Scouts’ delicious wares. Hosted by Alyson Hannigan and judged in part by Nacho Aguirre, the show premieres tonight, February 3, and runs for four weeks. The winning baker takes home both a scout-friendly outdoor adventure and—the real prize—a year’s supply of Girl Scout cookies.

In commemoration of the season, The A.V. Club sat down with Hannigan and Aguirre to talk about the host’s scouting past and challenge the two on their knowledge of Girl Scout cookie history, specifically the 48 different discontinued varieties that have come and gone.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

