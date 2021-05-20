Kate Hudson Photo : JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

The Knives Out man has done another pass through Hollywood, looking for actors with some time on their hands who wouldn’t mind flying out to Greece to make Rian Johnson’s mysterious mystery sequel, and this time he’s adding Kate Hudson to the already massive list of stars who will appear in Knives Out 2. That comes from Deadline, which has… no other new information for us, because everything about this movie is a secret. It’s like the cast is a doughnut, and the name and plot and character details are all the hole inside the doughnut, and we’re just getting a bigger and bigger doughnut while we wait for Johnson to present us with the doughnut hole that will fit inside the doughnut’s hole. You know, that metaphor doesn’t really track, and we’re not entirely sure it even made sense when Benoit Blanc used it in the original Knives Out, but we will be furious if this new movie doesn’t find someone excuse to have Daniel Craig say “doughnut hole” again—and hopefully multiples times at that.

Advertisement

Anyway, should we just go back over what little information we do already know about Knives Out 2? We’ll throw in some exclamation points to make it seem more exciting: Netflix paid $450 million to get the rights to Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3! Dave Bautista will be in it! Edward Norton will also be in it! Holy crap, Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn will in it! This is bananas, but Leslie Odom Jr. will be there as well! Production is starting this summer in Greece! Kate Hudson is Goldie Hawn’s daughter! Goldie Hawn has been in a relationship with Kurt Russell since the ‘80s! They were in The Christmas Chronicles Part II together! The Christmas Chronicles franchise is owned by—ready for this?—Netflix! Full circle!