All your burning but inane RuPaul's Drag Race questions, answered

How do the queens know which cocktail is theirs when they head backstage for Untucked? Why does the Pit Crew never wear shoes? Where do the contestants find some of the materials for their drag couture? These are the burning—but ultimately inessential—questions we find ourselves asking every time we tune in for a new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. So, with some time to spare at last year’s DragCon Los Angeles, we decided to finally get our answers. Season 11 champion Yvie Oddly, Miss Congeniality Nina West, longtime fan favorite Latrice Royale, and more weighed in, dishing on their lip sync preparations and revealing which celebrity guest judges surprised them most.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 premieres Friday, February 28, on VH1.